Watch the live feed of Cassini’s “Grand Finale” here

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The spacecraft will plunge into Saturn’s atmosphere today after almost 20 years in space. From 6:30 a.m. EDT you can watch the live feed from the cameras from JPL Mission Control, with mission audio, NASA has announced. You can check out the live feed embedded below.

