iPhone X Delays Could Last As Long As Six Months, Analysts Say

Shortages of Apple’s new iPhone X could linger on for up to six months, analysts say, and this could create both benefits and risks for Apple.

The device won’t go on sale for another month and a half–November 3 to be exact, with preorders starting October 27. But with people waiting at the stroke of midnight on the 27 to preorder, existing supply will be depleted quickly, and delivery times will continue to be pushed back further for every hour after midnight that would-be buyers wait to place their order.

Part of the problem is that the iPhone X is densely packed with lots of custom components that aren’t easy to manufacture quickly. And Apple probably locked down the feature set of the iPhone X relatively late in the game, compounding the problem.

“It got right down to the wire,” says Patrick Moorhead, an analyst with Moor Insights & Strategy. “They were trying to put everything they could into the thing and still make it in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.”

Moorhead said Apple faces some real risk by asking buyers to wait for weeks or months to get a new X, which sells for $999 for the 64GB version.

“There’s a possibility that people who want an OLED screen will see that Samsung can offer that same technology for less money, and it’s available today.” Moorhead said. He points out that Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, and Note 8 all have edge-to-edge OLED displays. Actually, it’s Samsung that supplies the OLED displays for the iPhone X.

Samsung’s mobile division naturally gets a good deal on the OLED displays from the company’s display division, which leads to lower prices. The 64GB version of the S8 is going for $694 at Best Buy, while the S8 Plus starts at $825.