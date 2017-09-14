Facebook’s ad buying platform included categories like “Jew hater” and “Nazi party”

Up until a few days ago, if you wanted to target an ad to people who considered themselves “Jew haters,” Facebook would let that happen. According to a chilling ProPublica report , Facebook’s self-service ad buying platform included a number of antisemitic categories .

Using what are called “ad categories,” which are automated labels for people on Facebook who share a common trait that advertisers can target, ProPublica was able to find people with specifically antisemitic interests, which included “Jew hater,” “How to burn Jews,” “Nazi Party,” and others. These were all likely automatically created by Facebook users whose interests listed these. Once ProPublica informed Facebook of these categories, it took them down.

Facebook told ProPublica that it looked into the problem and “it’s not common or widespread.” You can read the full report here.CGW