Now Rihanna (and everyone else) can use goofy face filters on Instagram Live

The slow Snapchat-ification of Instagram continues today with the launch of face filters for Instagram Live. Just like Instagram’s Snapchat-inspired Stories feature, its live-streaming tool now lets users don silly faces and other graphical disguises while they’re broadcasting to their followers .

Instagram Live, which debuted last November as an add-on to Instagram Stories, is a piece of Facebook’s broader focus on social video (which includes very similar “Stories” and “Live” features on Facebook itself). Both features have proven popular with users on Instagram, with celebrities and normies alike posting ephemeral updates and live-streaming their days. Only now, at long last, they can do it with fake sunglasses on.

