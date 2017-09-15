Classic Netflix Movie Posters, Errol Morris Talks Money: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

It’s always interesting to hear a very successful person talk about the tough times. The times before the success. Stories that make us all feel that perhaps our own struggles are also a mere precursor to our own better times. Wealthsimple’s long-running “Money Diaries” blog series has done this with people like Woody Harrelson, Anthony Bourdain, Rachel Bloom, Mario Batali, and Kevin Bacon, but this week for the first time it put the reminiscences on video, with a great conversation with Oscar-winning director Errol Morris.

advertisement

The new video is part of the investment tech brand’s new campaign that highlights relatable stories form everyday people. Who thought money talk could be so engaging? Onward! Wealthsimple “Money Diaries–Errol Morris” What: A video edition of Wealthsimple’s “Money Diaries,” featuring Oscar-winning filmmaker Errol Morris. Who: Wealthsimple Why we care: I actually really like the Morris-directed “Investing for Humans” campaign, but put the director’s Money Diary in here because it’s a fun, logical evolution of a great concept, and hope there are more to come. Netflix “Stranger Things Jaws Poster” You’ll never go in the Upside Down again. #StrangerThursdays begins now. pic.twitter.com/5Q6JmasZQL — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 14, 2017

advertisement

What: The latest in a #StrangerThursdays series of classic horror flick-inspired posters for the second season of Stranger Things. Who: Netflix Why we care: We are all crazy for nostalgia. And nothing illustrates that more than the popularity and appetite for Netflix’ hit series Stranger Things–a modern melting pot of Goonies-meets-Stephen King-meets-E.T.-meets-take your pick of’80s cult classics. This poster series, with a new one every Thursday, brilliantly makes that connection loud and clear, and Netflix would be well advised to make them available to buy. NBA 2K18 “Handshakes” What: NBA 2K18 takes us on a stroll through the ultimate all-star town. Who: 2K Sports, Crispin Porter+Bogusky LA

advertisement

Why we care: What hoops fan wouldn’t want a fun, chill stroll through your everyday superstar-filled neighborhood? As I said earlier this week, it’s also a metaphor for how fans can directly interact with their heroes, as the new dynamics of social media offers fans the appearance of equality and access to their favorite pro athletes. Kind of like the people in your neighborhood. General Electric “Shortcuts” What: An adorably inspiring walk through the making of a GE engineer. Who: GE, BBDO New York Why we care: It’s 90 seconds long, but other than that this is just a classical awesome ad. A fun story, stylishly told, and gets the point across about where young creative thinking can lead in life. Diesel “Go With The Flaw”

advertisement