Classic Netflix Movie Posters, Errol Morris Talks Money: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

It’s always interesting to hear a very successful person talk about the tough times. The times before the success. Stories that make us all feel that perhaps our own struggles are also a mere precursor to our own better times. Wealthsimple’s long-running “Money Diaries” blog series has done this with people like Woody Harrelson, Anthony Bourdain, Rachel Bloom, Mario Batali, and Kevin Bacon, but this week for the first time it put the reminiscences on video, with a great conversation with Oscar-winning director Errol Morris.

The new video is part of the investment tech brand’s new campaign that highlights relatable stories form everyday people. Who thought money talk could be so engaging? Onward!

Wealthsimple “Money Diaries–Errol Morris”

What: A video edition of Wealthsimple’s “Money Diaries,” featuring Oscar-winning filmmaker Errol Morris.

Who: Wealthsimple

Why we care: I actually really like the Morris-directed “Investing for Humans” campaign, but put the director’s Money Diary in here because it’s a fun, logical evolution of a great concept, and hope there are more to come.

Netflix “Stranger Things Jaws Poster”

You’ll never go in the Upside Down again. #StrangerThursdays begins now. pic.twitter.com/5Q6JmasZQL — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 14, 2017

What: The latest in a #StrangerThursdays series of classic horror flick-inspired posters for the second season of Stranger Things.