Thanks, dudes! Mostly white male Congress votes down equal pay amendment

The amendment that would have safeguarded federal funding to administrate the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC) equal pay data collection initiative was voted down by the House of Representatives 223-192.

The proposal, introduced by former President Barack Obama last year, was aimed at closing the gender wage gap by requiring companies with 100 or more employees to report their staff’s pay broken down by race, gender, and ethnicity to the EEOC and was supposed to begin in March 2018.

Regular reporting–and pay transparency in general–may have helped Google, for instance, avoid a recent lawsuit in which the Department of Labor accused the company of “extreme discrimination” against women. Not to mention the fact that equal pay could add trillions to the U.S. economy, but at today’s rate of change, it will take 42 years to get there.LD