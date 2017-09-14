You might soon be able to put your annoying Facebook friends in a timeout

The snooze button is the hero of most everyone’s morning routine. Now it could soon become the hero of social media, too.

Facebook is reportedly testing a new Snooze feature that will let you temporarily stop seeing updates from specific friends—for instance, that person who generally makes good life choices but for some reason has linked their Twitter feed to their Facebook profile and is live-tweeting a Maroon 5 concert.

Instead of taking the drastic measure of permanently unfollowing them on Facebook, the feature would let you “snooze” them by clicking on the drop down arrow in the top right of their post, TechCrunch reports. If the feature works as well as it’s supposed to, we can hardly wait for next year’s SXSW.