A bunch of high-level magazine editors are resigning for some reason

[Photo: Yoeml/iStock]
By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

This morning venerated Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive announced she was stepping down from her role. This marks the fourth major departure from a well-known magazine in as many weeks. The others are Vanity Fair‘s Graydon Carter, Elle‘s Robbie Myers, and Time‘s Nancy Gibbs.

Leive wouldn’t give details about what her next moves were, but she did offer a few clues. “I’m not going to another big media job or to a similar position at another company,” she told the New York Times, adding “I adore my kids, but I’m not leaving to spend more time with my kids.”

What does that mean? Who knows! But it’s interesting to compare that to the Timespiece announcing Carter’s resignation:

[Carter] has “the rough architecture” of a future project in mind, perhaps involving new forms of storytelling, but he demurred on the details. “I’m not a big announcer,” Mr. Carter said, tortoiseshell glasses in hand. “Best to fail quietly at the beginning of something rather than make grand pronouncements.”

Could it possibly be that the venerated editors of legacy publications are teaming up to spearhead some big new venture outside of their respective print niches? Anything is possible, although this is surely a long shot. Yet people on Twitter are still wondering:

Wouldn’t that just be a grand–dare I say magazine-esque–thing to do?

