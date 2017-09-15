- 11:00 am
From Ex-Googlers’ Job Tips To U.S. Politics: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories
This week’s top stories may help you see America’s political divide in a fresh light, get into recruiters’ heads, and sail through your next job interview.
This week we learned what recruiters are really thinking when their hands are tied from explaining why they passed on a certain candidate, how former Google employees first landed their positions, and which phrases to avoid on job interviews.
These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of September 10:
1. This Is What Recruiters Are Thinking When Jobseekers Are Unsuccessful
Most recruiters want the best for the candidate and the company–but there are some instances where they really can’t share what they think, even when they want to. Some common pitfalls? Blundering interview questions and unflattering job references–among others.
2. Six Ex-Googlers Share How They Landed The Job
Landing a job at Google is no easy feat, and there are multiple ways to get there. Fast Company’s Gwen Moran spoke to six former Google employees to find out how they landed their roles. Some got it the old-fashioned way, through connections. Others played up aspects of their resumes or came to their interviews armed with knowledge of Google’s lesser-known products. If there’s one thing that’s clear, it takes some ingenuity to show off your “Googleyness.”
3. Brené Brown: America’s Crisis Of Disconnection Runs Deeper Than Politics
This week author and TED Talk maven Brené Brown shared her take on what’s contributing to the fractious state of U.S. politics these days: in short, loneliness. As Brown sees it, our common tendency to deny how lonely we may feel makes us turn to fear and suspicion, which only exacerbates the us-versus-them mentality that seems to dominate American politics today.
4. These 13 Phrases Can Make Or Break Your Job Prospects
At a job interview, there are certain things you say that seem innocent, but can make or break your chances of being hired. For instance, don’t ask about benefits too early on, and make sure you avoid saying, “I really want this job”–even if your intentions are great in both cases. While recruiters like to see passion from the people they’re interviewing, they probably don’t want someone who sounds desperate.
5. Here’s What Happened To My To-Do List When I Embraced Procrastination
Most of us see procrastination as a bad thing–a terrible, lazy, and unproductive habit. But accountant and finance blogger Joe Sterf argues this week that it doesn’t have to be. In fact, we can embrace our procrastination habits in order to get more done–provided that we’re strategic about it. Here’s how Sterf claims he made that happen himself.