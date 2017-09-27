The Power Of Fast Money

There are countless reasons why small-business owners launch their ventures. Some have a vision for a new product or service, others may simply relish in being their own boss, or in filling a need in their community. One reason nobody starts a small business: because they just love managing payroll.

A survey by the nonprofit mentoring group SCORE found that 40% of small-business owners think doing bookkeeping and taxes is in fact the worst part of owning a business, but failing to effectively do so is one of the quickest ways to imperil any small venture, be it a retail store, doctor’s office, or manufacturing facility. What many small-business owners aren’t even aware of is that cash management services often used by bigger businesses can execute many of these tasks for them, often for very little cost.

To learn more, we talked with Michele Livingston and Patricia Murphy of Umpqua Bank, a Portland-based small-business bank known for paying close attention to the needs of small-business owners and getting into the weeds with its clients to find concrete but often overlooked ways to effectively manage cash flow.

Tip 1: Size Doesn’t Determine Sophistication

Small-business owners often think that they’re too small to access services like processing credit card payments on mobile devices or direct depositing payroll checks. Or they believe the services are too expensive. “The digital and mobile age has made these services more affordable and far more convenient,” says Livingston.

Banks such as Umpqua offer basic payroll services for as little as $55 a month. For a business with only a handful of employees, that frees someone up from writing checks and manually calculating the proper tax withholding. And when checks come in, a bookkeeper can simply take a picture of them on a phone and deposit them without having to make a trip to the bank.