Why This CEO Trained His Employees To Do His Job

Having a baby changes your life, and for Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of the online form builder JotForm, launched in 2006, it also changed his company. Tank had avoided the traditional top-down management system with departments and silos by creating small cross-functional teams in which everyone was exposed to the entire software creation process. When he and his wife were expecting their second child, he decided to expand employees’ roles even further, training a portion of his 75 employees to take over his job while he took a three-month paternity leave.

advertisement

“I didn’t want it to turn into a work-from-home situation,” he says. “My intent was to be fully present for this important time for our family, spend a lot of time with our two-and-a-half-year-old, and connect with the newborn.” Handing Off His Role Tank started to prepare his company early in his wife’s pregnancy. He reviewed his daily tasks to determine if they could be delegated or automated. “For example, hiring was mostly being done by me,” he says. He quickly delegated the task to his COO. Analyzing his daily schedule also made Tank realize that he was doing some tasks because his company was small and they didn’t fit anyone else’s job description. “For example, our security bug bounty program was handled by me,” he says. He delegated that task to one of his developers who demonstrated a high level of responsibility and a good knowledge on security in the past. Another example was the design reviews of our product changes. “Since I am very product-oriented, I have always done reviews on the changes,” says Tank. “These reviews were delegated to our new director of product design.” Tank trained employees one-on-one, demonstrating how he did the task and then working with the person to ensure the expectations are clear. If the task had a lot of moving parts, he documented it in steps on Google Docs. “Then, I observed how this person performed the task,” he says. “If assistance was needed, I was there to step in and provide additional help or advice.” Another key preparation was making sure that the company vision and future plans were clearly visible to all employees. “During our weekly all-hands Friday afternoon demo days, I presented our plans for the near future and I explained what is really important for us and why,” he says. “These talks helped them make decisions more easily while I was away so they don’t waste time going in the wrong direction.” Related: 8 Habits Of Leaders Who Know How To Delegate

advertisement