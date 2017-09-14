Read Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s statement on the DACA deal and Trump’s “inconsistent” tweet

Who would’ve thought President Trump would do something inconsistent? That’s how Democratic Reps. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are characterizing his tweet this morning that “No deal was made last night on DACA.” Yesterday, the reps indicated a deal had been reached after a dinner at the White House , saying they and Trump “agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, as CNN reported .

Such a deal would protect hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came here as children from being deported. However, Trump tweeted this morning that “massive border security” remains a sticking point.

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Read Schumer and Pelosi’s full statement below:

President Trump’s Tweets are not inconsistent with the agreement reached last night. As we said last night, there was no final deal, but there was agreement on the following:

We agreed that the President would support enshrining DACA protections into law, and encourage the House and Senate to act.

What remains to be negotiated are the details of border security, with a mutual goal of finalizing all details as soon as possible. While both sides agreed that the wall would not be any part of this agreement, the President made clear he intends to pursue it at a later time, and we made clear we would continue to oppose it.

Both sides agreed that the White House and the Democratic leaders would work out a border security package. Possible proposals were discussed including new technology, drones, air support, sensor equipment, rebuilding roads along the border and the bipartisan McCaul-Thompson bill.