Google just teased new Pixel phones in the most Google way possible

Google is likely to announce its second-generation Pixel phones on October 4. A new page at Google’s hardware website tells people to “stay tuned for more” on that date, while a YouTube video linking to that page calls out several common pain points with other smartphones . (It shows questions like “What’s wrong with my phone’s battery?” being typed into a Google search bar.)

Google has also sent out invites for a press conference in San Francisco, with a 9 a.m. local start time.

Rumors have hinted at two new Android phones from Google. The lower-priced Pixel 2 will reportedly have a similar design to its predecessor, while the larger Pixel XL 2 will sport slim bezels that are increasingly common on other high-end phones such as Samsung’s Galaxy Note8. More importantly than hardware, Google’s phones are always first in line to receive the latest Android software updates.

Aside from new smartphones, Google may also announce a new Pixel-branded Chromebook and a smaller connected speaker to compete with Amazon’s Echo Dot, but the company isn’t teasing anything about those additions yet.