Why Spotify’s Legal Challenges Just Got Way More Complicated

Spotify’s latest legal issues are snowballing into something that could be more consequential than anyone imagined.

This week, the music streamer was hit with another lawsuit over songwriter royalties and a barrage of criticism from some high-profile artists over the $43 million settlement it made to a similar class-action lawsuit earlier this year. Rather than swatting away these lawsuits with pricey settlements, Spotify is only seeing them pile up further.

As the legal back-and-forth between Spotify and music publishers heats up, it’s starting to raise bigger questions about the streaming business model itself. In response to two lawsuits filed on behalf of songwriters over unpaid mechanical royalties in July, Spotify made a legal argument recently that struck at the very heart of the initial complaint, if not the very definition of streaming: In its response, Spotify challenges the idea that streaming services are legally responsible for paying mechanical royalties to songwriters in the U.S. at all.

Why? Because Spotify says streaming music is not the same as copying it.

The argument hinges on the definition of “reproduction” and whether streaming is legally the same as physical media or downloads. Music platforms pay “mechanical” royalties when they reproduce music, which is a separate matter from paying royalties to labels and performance societies like BMI and ASCAP.

The National Music Publisher’s Association is now saying they’re in a “state of war” with Spotify, according to Billboard. Yikes.

Related: Why Can’t Spotify Stop Getting Sued? It’s More Complex Than It Sounds