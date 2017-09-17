Reid Hoffman: LinkedIn’s Freelancers Aren’t Worried About Automation (Yet)

Last year, LinkedIn added a freelance marketplace called ProFinder, where businesses and individuals can seek out services ranging from web design to public speaking. And while there are currently 70,000 freelancers on the new network, LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman sees it getting much bigger–eventually.

In an exclusive interview with Fast Company, Hoffman explains why he’s expecting it to take a while to scale up the freelance platform, and shares his take on why the freelancers who use ProFinder don’t seem to be worried about the threat of automation in the near-term.

(The following conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.)

Fast Company: So far, what have been the top industries that are hiring freelance workers through LinkedIn ProFinder?

Reid Hoffman: We have substantial traction within classic things . . . on LinkedIn like career coaching. But we also have good results in design and accounting. We had this really interesting tax season by which [ProFinder users were able to] find good tax services. We started with four categories, and now we’re at 140.

FC: How do you ensure clients are getting quality workers and vice versa?

RH: “Ensure” may be a little strong, although we’ve been doing a better and better job at it. But . . . we actually have a bunch of information about who both the client and service provider are, how they’re connected, what their skills look like . . . We have a history of how you’ve been interacting on ProFinder: Have you responded to bids like this before? How did that process work? Did it end up with you being hired? All of those things–just like a search algorithm, which accounts for a whole bunch of different factors.