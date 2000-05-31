The stock market is screaming! But what is it saying? Corporate chieftains are yelling! Why are they so upset? Dotcom entrepreneurs are venting! Can’t somebody decode their message?

Here it is: Less talk, more action! In this issue of Fast Company, we’ve put together a package of articles dedicated to the hard work and honest labor of gettin’ it done — beginning with a report on expert implementers who have mastered the art of making things happen. From the young upstarts at HelloAsia.com, who focus on detailed planning in a world that generally runs on pure adrenaline, to the risk-averse investors at Barclays Global Investors, who have devised a model of what makes a project succeed (or fail) , here’s a chance to see how some of the best people in business get their business done.

If you’re looking for an organization that’s gettin’ it done, then tune in to CNBC — where the business revolution is being televised. The numbers alone attest to CNBC’s central role in broadcasting the life and times of the new economy: Viewership has tripled since 1995. Meanwhile, the number of U.S. households with investments in the stock market has doubled.

Finally, if you’re looking for a snapshot of a company that’s gettin’ it done on the “how to Web-ify yourself” front, take a look at Getty Images Inc., the subject of this month’s Change.Web story. In the past year, Getty has acquired its two largest competitors, nearly doubled its staff, and added 10 million new images to its collection. Whether you’re in the old economy or in the new economy, that’s an impressive track record for gettin’ it done!

So here’s our recommendation: Take a look at the feature stories in this issue — from our study of the art of implementation to our profile of the most creative man in Silicon Valley, from a reckoning with feelings in the workplace to a primer on leadership offered by a prince of clowns. Then read the columns in this issue’s IMHO section — from Seth Godin’s tribute to the torchbearers among us to John Ellis’s outline of his eight rules of the Digital Road.

Now take out your yellow stickies. After you’ve made your way through this issue, well, you’ll join the ranks of those people in the new economy who are really gettin’ it done!