Trump claims “the wall” is under construction and says no DACA deal has been reached

Despite reports that Democratic leaders had reached a deal with President Trump over DACA , the president tweeted today that no deal has been reached yet. The reason? Any deal would have to include “massive border security” improvements to be made, according to Trump.

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Oh, and in a follow-up tweet Trump also claims the infamous wall is now under construction, but in reality existing structures are just being repaired.