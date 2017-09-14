advertisement
  5:59 am

Elon Musk just posted a SpaceX blooper reel and it’s awesome

The reel is set to Sousa’s Liberty Bell (aka the Monty Python theme song) and shows all the crashes, explosions, and just plain tipping overs from years past. It’s a funny reminder of just how often SpaceX had to fail to get to where they are today.

MG

