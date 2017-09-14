advertisement
This Team Is Saving Sharks And Aging Bourbon–On The Same Ship

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Ocearch is a non-profit organization dedicated to tracking and replenishing the great white shark population. Below deck, a eighth-generation bourbon maker is taking advantage of the ship’s rocky conditions to produce exclusive batches of his signature brand.

