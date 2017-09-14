Snapchat now lets you animate your Bitmoji in your snaps

Snapchat’s Lenses feature is one of those rare things that brings about pure joy. Over the years, Snap has made Lenses–which let users place animated elements atop camera phone images–more robust. Today it’s announcing a new feature, which will let users integrate animated Bitmoji into their snaps.

For the old (er, or uninitiated), Bitmoji are the insanely popular cartoon-like avatars the young’ins have been using for a few years. Ever since Snap acquired Bitmoji in 2016, users have been able to use the avatars in various ways throughout the app. Today Snap introduces both animation and augmented reality with “3D Bitmoji World Lenses.” What does that mean? Well it simply means that users can place animated Bitmoji scenes of themselves onto the image they are snapping. They can move the avatar around the screen to look like it’s in different places in the real world.

It’s interesting to note the timing of this announcement; earlier this week Apple showed off an upcoming iPhone X feature called “Animoji,” which uses Face ID’s scanning to graft cute animated emojis atop users’ face.

These are ways both Snap and Apple try to show their senses of humor and keep people entertained. Here’s a video showing what the new Botmoji Lenses feature is like:

