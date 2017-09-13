This app helps lonely Japanese women connect with each other—no dating allowed

Everyone knows it can be hard to make friends as an adult, and reportedly it can be even harder in Japan, the land of hikikomori –where an estimated 1 million young adults stay holed up in their houses. That’s where the Tipsys app comes in, for women at least.

Tipsys is meant to help lonely women connect with other lonely women. This isn’t like a female-only version of Grindr, though, but a social network engineered to help women find real-life friendships. Asking for a date will get your account deleted, according to SoraNews 24. Simply fill out a profile on Tipsys, include your hobbies, convenient times, and neighborhoods for meet-ups, and add your budget for outings and preferred drink. Tipsys takes it from there, helping connect like-minded folk and hopefully bridging the gap between online social networking and real-world friendship. It’s only available in Tokyo and central Japan right now, but hopefully it will spread to [cue the Beatles] all the lonely people around the world soon.ML