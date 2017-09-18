Exactly How To Ask For Your Old Job Back (And Get It)

You’re a few months to a year into what you thought would be your dream job. You left a perfectly good job in order to take this one because you thought it would be a better opportunity. But now that some time has passed, it’s clear you were dead wrong. Not only is this not the job of your dreams, it isn’t even close to as good as the job you had before.

The thought of returning to your old job has crossed your mind more than once, but you don’t know how to go about approaching your old company about the possibility of getting rehired. Here what to do–in this order.

Revisit Why You Left

Once you’ve begun fantasizing about returning to your past employer, you’re likely to start weighing a lot of factors at once: Would they want me back? Have they backfilled by position by now? Is there even room for me if they have? Don’t get ahead of yourself.

Before you can answer any of those questions, you need to reexamine the reasons why you left in the first place. Think hard about whether your motivations back then should deter you from rejoining your past employer now. If any major downsides from your last role led you to quit it and you’d have to face them again, you might want to think twice about rejoining the company. But if not, you’re all clear to reach out to your former employer.

Start Informally

When you resigned, you likely left behind a boss, mentor, or a champion in the company who knows you well. Reach out to that person–informally at first–and confidentially discuss your desire to return to the company. Ask for their honest sense of the feasibility of that happening, including the company’s perception of you, your work, your skill set, how well-liked you were, and (most important of all) how the company seemed to feel about the circumstances surrounding your departure.

If you left on great terms and the company has a need for you, go into “soft-sell” mode and talk about the new skills you’ve acquired since you left. You want to position yourself as an incoming employee who’s going to add new value, not just the same old employee who left and now wants to return. The likelihood of your getting rehired goes way up if you give your contact inside the company all the ammunition they need to go back and sell your candidacy to those who are responsible for hiring.

Reconnect Formally

If your informal liaison gives you the green light, then have them put you in touch with a human resources officer or the person in charge of hiring for your position. But hang onto a job-interview mind-set for this stage–you aren’t negotiating anything just yet. You’ll need a well-crafted story for why your former employer should consider you; always assume there are other qualified candidates for the company to choose from.