Black Girls Code turned down money from Uber and got a bigger donation from GM

Uber who? Black Girls Code made headlines a few months ago by boldly turning down a $125,000 donation from Uber, because they thought it was a PR stunt meant to distract people from Uber’s dismal track record on diversity issues. While it may have been a publicity move, it was still a lot of money for a bootstrapping nonprofit to turn down. Now, the organization can live by their moral code and teach girls to code, too. General Motors has stepped up with a $225,000 donation for the group, according to Blavity. They will also partner with General Motors to launch a branch in Detroit and hopefully inspire a few young girls to follow in GM CEO Mary Barra’s footsteps or, perhaps, start their own Uber rival.