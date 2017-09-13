Startup Bodega’s glorified vending machines are sparking major Twitter backlash

This morning, we published a profile of a startup that created glorified vending machines that can be placed inside apartment buildings, dorms, and gyms. The concept itself is fairly benign. The problem was that the founders decided to call it Bodega and use a cat–a nod to the bodega cat–as a logo. To many readers, this immediately seemed like two Silicon Valley dudes had just appropriated a term beloved to many immigrants, while simultaneously creating a business designed to obliterate these neighborhood corner shops.

Jack Dorsey himself says that he’s digging this new “bodega defense Twitter.”

Bodegas are mini community centers, a place to check in w neighbors AND buy conv items. This is stupid. Where's the cat and $1 coffee?!?

my bodega owners are yemeni immigrants and the bodega not only affords them a life in new york but also allows them to send money back home

You not getting one magnum, a chopped cheese sangwich and a Dutch from a bodega box foh b

Long live the bodega. We ain't lettin y'all go nowhere.

The ensuing Twitter rage was voluminous and palpable. “Bodega” has been trending on Twitter all day , mostly thanks to people vociferously defending bodegas.

Bodega-defense twitter is my new favorite twitter — erica orden (@eorden) September 13, 2017

There was much thoughtful commentary about why the startup’s name is so offensive. And then, some have done some in-depth analysis about Bodega’s business strategy. This entire chain, from Eater writer Helen Rosner, is worth a read.

What's Bodega's plan for warehousing? How are they going to communicate replenishment orders to their workers? How do the workers travel? — Helen Rosner (@hels) September 13, 2017

A big source of concern was bodega cats. Where will our cuddly neighborhood felines live and nap without the bodega?