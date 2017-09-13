Everything About the iPhone X Gets Mocked in This Devastating Parody

Who: YouTuber Jacksfilms.

Why we care: Yesterday, Apple unveiled its latest device, the iPhoneX, in typically splashy Apple fashion. Lo and behold, coming soon to a pocket near you, is the glowing rectangle this YouTuber incisively labels “The $1000 Emoji Machine.) Among the targets of his wrath are: the cost, the redundancy of some features, and the sinister overtones of others. (Seriously, who needs that facial recognition explainer that makes it look like the phone is projecting a laser light show in your eyeballs?) Overall, the video highlights how we may have veered further away from Steve Jobs’ original vision than anyone onstage at the Apple event yesterday realizes.JB