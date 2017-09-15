What “Facilitation” Really Means And Why It’s Key To The Future Of Work

What comes to mind when you hear the term “facilitator”? A task manager hogging airspace up at the front of the room? Or thoughts like, “Ugh–okay, how do I get out of attending this workshop?”

But done right, facilitation isn’t about boring presentations. It’s a process for getting groups of people together to solve any problem. Good facilitators know how to jump right in, establish an objective, create a format packed with interactive opportunities for discussion, and lead groups of all sizes toward constructive solutions. And you don’t need a specific job title or a certain amount of experience to become an effective facilitator–you just have to develop a set of skills that gives structure and purpose to the otherwise unruly art of collaboration. As workplaces become less hierarchical and more reliant on interpersonal problem-solving, rather than just tactical execution, facilitation is becoming a job skill you’ll need to rely on more and more. Here’s what you need to know to get started developing it. Related: This Is The Mind-Set You’ll Need To Thrive In The Future Of Work It’s Not Just For Managers What typically happens when you and your team face a major challenge? Usually your manager calls a meeting, and the organizer becomes the facilitator by default. While it’s true that managers are responsible for making things happen day-to-day, their job title doesn’t automatically make them great at getting these discussions to run smoothly. If you want a more productive meeting, everyone needs to embrace the idea of changing the status quo–which means knowing how to facilitate the types of tough conversations where teams decide how to change. In other words, anybody can be an effective facilitator. You just have to shed the familiar hierarchy-driven way of doing things first. Related: The Low-Tech Problem-Solving Secret That’s Staring Your Company In The Face

Don’t Share An Agenda Another familiar habit of conventional brainstorms and team meetings is the agenda–which usually gets circulated in advance so everyone knows what’s on the docket. Maybe your boss even divvies up PowerPoint slides in order to allocate time among your group’s presenters. In fact, slide decks have become such a universal expectation–a default method of fulfilling a meeting agenda–that they’ve become a crutch. So not only should you avoid preparing a PowerPoint presentation for your next brainstorm, you should actually avoid the temptation to even share an agenda ahead of time. I know this sounds like a recipe for mayhem. But by removing the agenda crutch, you’ll start making people sweat–and that’s a good thing. It lets them know that the meeting they’re about to attend is about shaking up the status quo and thinking more creatively than they might be used to. Related: Brainstorming Doesn’t Work–Try These Three Alternatives Instead One way to ease attendees’ minds is by sharing the meeting’s objectives, but that’s not the same thing as a fully fleshed-out agenda. Let participants know what you want them to walk away with at the end of the session, but resist the urge to share anything else. Divide Up Your Time Differently Now you need to decide how you’ll meet those goals in a set period of time. Facilitators have many options here: Do you want to run the session like a “design thinking” workshop to get the most out of every participant? If so, check out this Stanford d.School workshop called “Bootleg” for support. Or do you want to put your “model-based” methods into action? Here are some tips from MIT’s Otto Scharmer, plus some details on what model-based facilitation looks like in practice. And for even more inspiration, check out this handy taxonomy of 10 different approaches to facilitation. No matter what approach you choose, you can find a way to organize the time you’ve allotted more efficiently than traditional meetings do. Here’s one example: Anytime one person is planning to speak at length to the group–even for just five minutes–cut that time in half or even down by three-quarters. Then ask the would-be speaker to write up their main points and share a printout instead, and ask attendees to read it in silence.

