The Telsa autopilot crash that killed one was mostly due to human error

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has determined that the 2016 crash of a Tesla Model S, which resulted in the death of the driver, was primarily due to the errors on the driver’s part, The Next Web reports. The driver of the Model S ignored multiple warnings that he should take back control from the car’s autopilot while driving on the highway. The driver ignored the warnings and ended up having a fatal collision with a truck. But it’s also important to note the driver wasn’t entirely at fault. The NTSB says the Tesla’s software should have had a way to automatically disengage autopilot if the driver ignores its warnings. It also says the driver of the truck that the Tesla crashed into failed to yield while making a turn.

