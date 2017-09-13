The Telsa autopilot crash that killed one was mostly due to human error

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has determined that the 2016 crash of a Tesla Model S, which resulted in the death of the driver, was primarily due to the errors on the driver’s part, The Next Web reports. The driver of the Model S ignored multiple warnings that he should take back control from the car’s autopilot while driving on the highway. The driver ignored the warnings and ended up having a fatal collision with a truck. But it’s also important to note the driver wasn’t entirely at fault. The NTSB says the Tesla’s software should have had a way to automatically disengage autopilot if the driver ignores its warnings. It also says the driver of the truck that the Tesla crashed into failed to yield while making a turn.