Ikea’s AR app lets you test furniture in your home—no Allen wrench needed

If you’ve ever gone furniture shopping on spec, you’ve probably seen something you liked, but weren’t sure how it would actually look in your home. Ikea says those days should be behind us.

Today, the Swedish home-furnishings giant unveiled its new augmented-reality app, a tool built for Apple’s iOS 11 using ARKit that lets you see exactly what one of those unpronounceable chairs, bookcases, or tables will look like in your own place.

That’s why, of course, the app is called Ikea Place. Featuring more than 2,000 Ikea products at launch, the app focuses initially on large items, such as tables, armchairs, and sofas. And, best of all, there’s no assembly required.