23andMe Plans Further Expansion, Secures $250 In New Funding

According to a press release, Sequoia Capital is leading the startup’s latest round, along with new investors including Euclidean Capital, Altimeter Capital, and the Wallenberg Foundation. As TechCrunch reports, this brings 23andMe’s total investment to $491 million to date.

This is significant progress for the Mountain View, California-based company, which just four years ago was banned by the FDA from marketing their genetic tests to the public. The kits are now available for purchase nationwide through retailers such as amazon.com (though with only a fraction of the 254 reports it originally featured) and has partnerships with Genentech, Procter & Gamble, and Target. But as 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki told Fast Company last month, “I still want more.”

Read our feature on where Wojicki plans on taking the company next and how it plans on expanding its menu of direct-to-consumer health tests.RR