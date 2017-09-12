Seth Meyers touts the iPhone 8’s “automatic voicemail deletion” and other made-up rumors

Apple is unveiling the iPhone 8 today, and while some of the details have leaked (face-scanning security! wireless charging! $1,000 price tag!), there’s still room for speculation. That’s where Seth Meyers comes in. On Monday night’s episode of Late Night, Meyers started a few rumors of his own about the new iPhone‘s features. He believes consumers will respond to the phone’s new rotary dial, as well as the free 30-second warranty, “pre-lost headphones,” and the automatic voicemail deletion service, “cause ain’t no one listening to that s#@!” Perhaps the best rumored feature, though, is a reconfigured Siri who will comfort you whenever you read something unsettling about North Korea or Donald Trump in the news.