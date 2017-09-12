The new Apple TV 4K is sharper, faster, and even more expensive

The Apple TV is getting a revamp with a focus on 4K HDR video. Dubbed Apple TV 4K, the new streaming box supports sharper videos with much greater color detail.

This assumes you have a 4K HDR television, and that the video in question supports the new format. Netflix and Amazon already support 4K HDR for some of their videos–an Amazon Prime app is coming later this year, rather than in the summer as Apple previously announced–and Apple is adding 4K HDR to some iTunes movies. Remarkably, those iTunes purchases will have the same price as HD movies, and users who’ve purchased HD films already will get upgraded to 4K HDR for free.

Beyond 4K HDR, the new Apple TV sports an A10X Fusion chip that’s twice as fast as the current Apple TV, and has four times the graphics power.

Apple also announced an update to the TV app for Apple TV and iOS devices. In addition to on-demand video, the app now pulls in live sports from streaming sources such as ESPN.

Those improvements don’t come cheap, however. The latest and greatest Apple TV is even pricier than its predecessor at $179. That’s about $90 more than the Roku Premiere+, and $110 more than the Chromecast Ultra, both of which also support 4K HDR. And while Apple plans to keep the old Apple TV around, it’ll still have the same starting price of $150.

