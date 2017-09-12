- 11:53 am
These Are the Absolute Funniest Reactions to Ted Cruz’s Porngate Moment
Last night, Ted Cruz faved a porn tweet from his official account. (Reminder: last night was 9/11.) Nothing will ever be the same again.
Not since the ‘covfefe’ incident has the entire internet united to mercilessly dunk on a Republican politician.
At some point last night, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, whose face is scientifically proven to trigger discomfort, liked a tweet containing a porn clip. Perhaps you’ll recall that last night was 9/11, which is a curious day for a politician to accidentally out his own pornography preferences. (Cruz’s official statement blames it on a “staffing issue,” which, lol.)
*Wake up, check Twitter*
"Why is Ted Cruz tren-" pic.twitter.com/6U3WuZwxrv
— Bille Lehmann (@bille_IV) September 12, 2017
Of course this wasn’t just any politician. Ted Cruz is a big Family Values Republican. He is anti-birth control, anti-gay, anti-choice, and even anti-dildo. One would be hard-pressed to find someone for whom liking a porn clip on Twitter would be more hypocritical, outside of the clergy. In any case, once everyone on Twitter found out what Cruz had done, the jokes erupted like a long-dormant, apocalyptic volcano. And for an online audience bruised and battered from a summer of relentless political chaos, immediately followed by a series of hurricanes, it was a beautiful reprieve.
Have a look below at the best memes, jokes, and reactions that emerged online from Ted Cruz’s porngate moment.
Loving Ted Cruz’s new campaign posters pic.twitter.com/2jBoVt3c0w
— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) September 12, 2017
Wait until you see the pics Ted Cruz keeps on his phone pic.twitter.com/tdSi8gsd8u
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 12, 2017
Ted Cruz accidentally liking that post pic.twitter.com/GJ0H0na1h6
— Thomas Jones (@tomj191) September 12, 2017
Oh my god you guys. I hacked into Ted Cruz’s phone and found his google searches. pic.twitter.com/vwH6uwRknU
— Jack Moore (@JackPMoore) September 12, 2017
Ted Cruz has released a statement regarding his recent Twitter scandal pic.twitter.com/7eQDlbkhc0
— victor (@pavionics1) September 12, 2017
Ted Cruz's new TV ads are surprisingly frank pic.twitter.com/fTIzDbfg7I
— ElElegante101 (@skolanach) September 12, 2017
Ted Cruz walking into his office today. pic.twitter.com/jnstCuHuum
— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) September 12, 2017
To be fair, literally every photo of Ted Cruz looks like he just got caught masturbating. pic.twitter.com/BAcjYa0OQT
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 12, 2017
Yikes, Ted Cruz. I thought the only person who jerked off on 9/11 was Rudy Giuliani.
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 12, 2017
"What are you doing in there, Ted? Why is the door locked?"
"I'M PRAYING ON THE DEBT CEILING!"
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 12, 2017
Nobody who works for or knows Ted Cruz cares enough to take down the porno tweet like, or to even inform him of it. Outstanding
— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) September 12, 2017
Q: Why was Twitter invented?
A: Because one night in the future, Ted Cruz will fave a porn tweet and Twitter will reach perfection
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 12, 2017
"Ted Cruz liked a porn tweet" has now replaced the actual events of 9/11 in my memory
— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) September 12, 2017
Of course, the people who probably are the most happy about Cruz’s slip up are the people who run the porn account Cruz was perusing. They have since adjusted their Twitter bio to reflect as much.