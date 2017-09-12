advertisement
  • 11:53 am

These Are the Absolute Funniest Reactions to Ted Cruz’s Porngate Moment

Last night, Ted Cruz faved a porn tweet from his official account. (Reminder: last night was 9/11.) Nothing will ever be the same again.

[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]
By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read

Not since the ‘covfefe’ incident has the entire internet united to mercilessly dunk on a Republican politician.

At some point last night, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, whose face is scientifically proven to trigger discomfort, liked a tweet containing a porn clip. Perhaps you’ll recall that last night was 9/11, which is a curious day for a politician to accidentally out his own pornography preferences. (Cruz’s official statement blames it on a “staffing issue,” which, lol.)

Of course this wasn’t just any politician. Ted Cruz is a big Family Values Republican. He is anti-birth controlanti-gay, anti-choice, and even anti-dildo. One would be hard-pressed to find someone for whom liking a porn clip on Twitter would be more hypocritical, outside of the clergy. In any case, once everyone on Twitter found out what Cruz had done, the jokes erupted like a long-dormant, apocalyptic volcano. And for an online audience bruised and battered from a summer of relentless political chaos, immediately followed by a series of hurricanes, it was a beautiful reprieve.

Have a look below at the best memes, jokes, and reactions that emerged online from Ted Cruz’s porngate moment.

Of course, the people who probably are the most happy about Cruz’s slip up are the people who run the porn account Cruz was perusing. They have since adjusted their Twitter bio to reflect as much.

