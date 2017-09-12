These Are the Absolute Funniest Reactions to Ted Cruz’s Porngate Moment

Not since the ‘”covfefe” incident has the entire internet united to mercilessly dunk on a Republican politician.

At some point last night, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, whose face is scientifically proven to trigger discomfort, liked a tweet containing a porn clip. Perhaps you’ll recall that last night was 9/11, which is a curious day for a politician to accidentally out his own pornography preferences. (Cruz’s official statement blames it on a “staffing issue,” which, lol.)

*Wake up, check Twitter*

"Why is Ted Cruz tren-" pic.twitter.com/6U3WuZwxrv — Bille Lehmann (@bille_IV) September 12, 2017

Of course, this wasn’t just any politician. Ted Cruz is a big Family Values Republican. He is anti-birth control, anti-gay, anti-choice, and even anti-dildo. One would be hard-pressed to find someone for whom liking a porn clip on Twitter would be more hypocritical, outside of the clergy. In any case, once everyone on Twitter found out what Cruz had done, the jokes erupted like a long-dormant, apocalyptic volcano. And for an online audience bruised and battered from a summer of relentless political chaos, immediately followed by a series of hurricanes, it was a beautiful reprieve.

Have a look below at the best memes, jokes, and reactions that emerged online from Ted Cruz’s porngate moment.

Loving Ted Cruz’s new campaign posters pic.twitter.com/2jBoVt3c0w — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) September 12, 2017