Your Creative Calendar: 92 Things To See, Hear, And Read This October
Your creative calendar is here. Get ready to laugh-cry to the new Patton Oswalt, get swept away by “Blade Runner 2049,” and celebrate the return of Kelly Clarkson.
It’s October and we all know what that means. If you haven’t said the word “spooktacular” yet, it’s almost a matter of time. Horror movies are riding high since the It remake slaughtered all box office competition last month, and more are on the way. (Hell-o, Happy Death Day.) However, for anyone not seeking out scares during this candy-clotted swath of Autumn, there are plenty of other entertainment emotions to embrace. In order to help you separate the worthwhile from the time-wasters, Fast Company has prepared a ghoulish guide to the most promising movies, shows, albums, and books coming your way this Shocktober. (Actual ghoulishness may vary.) All treats, no tricks, and far fewer Halloween-related puns than this intro would suggest.
MOVIES IN THEATERS
- Blade Runner 2049, opens October 6.
- The Florida Project, opens October 6.
- Goodbye Christoper Robin, opens October 13.
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, opens October 13.
- The Foreigner, opens October 13.
- Happy Death Day, opens October 13.
- Human Flow, opens October 13.
- Marshall, opens October 13.
- Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, opens October 20.
- Geostorm, opens October 20.
- Leatherface, opens October 20.
- The Mountain Between Us, opens October 20.
- Same Kind of Different as Me, opens October 20.
- The Snowman, opens October 20.
- Wonderstruck, opens October 20.
- Jigsaw, opens October 27.
- The Square, opens October 27.
- Suburbicon, opens October 27.
- Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, opens October 27.
MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME
- Better Watch Out, premieres October 6.
- Una, premieres October 6.
- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), premieres October 13.
- Patton Oswalt: Annihilation, premieres October 17 on Netflix.
- Wheelman, premieres October 20 on Netflix.
- Too Funny to Fail, premieres October 21 on Hulu
- Creep 2, premieres October 24 on Netflix.
ALBMS YOU SHOULD HEAR
- Cults – Offering, out on October 6.
- Ducktails – Jersey Devil, out on October 6.
- Kele Okereke – Fatherland, out on October 6.
- Kelela – Take Me Apart, out on October 6.
- Liam Gallagher – As You Were, out on October 6.
- Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down, out on October 6.
- Mark Kozelek with Ben Boye and Jim White, out on October 6.
- The Darkness – Pinewood Smile, out on October 6.
- Wolf Parade – Cry Cry Cry, out on October 6.
- Tegan and Sara – The Con X: Covers, out on October 13.
- Beck – Colors, out on October 13.
- King Krule – The Ooz, out on October 13.
- Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice, out on October 13.
- St. Vincent – MASSEDUCATION, out on October 13.
- P!nk – Beautiful Trauma, out on October 13.
- Stars – There’s No Love In Fluorescent Light, out on October 13.
- Darius Rucker – When Was The Last Time, out on October 20.
- Destroyer – ken, out on October 20.
- Europe – Walk The Earth, out on October 20.
- Gwar – The Blood Of Gods, out on October 20.
- Kelly Clarkson – The Meaning of Life, out on October 27.
- Weezer – Pacific Daydream, out on October 27.
THINGS TO WATCH ON YOUR TV OR COMPUTER
- Bob’s Burgers, premieres October 1 on Fox.
- Curb Your Enthusiasm, premieres October 1 on HBO.
- Family Guy, premieres October 1 on
- Ghosted , premieres October 1 on Fox .
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians, premieres October 1 on E!
- The Last Man on Earth, premieres October 1 on Fox.
- Shark Tank, premieres October 1 on ABC.
- The Simpsons, premieres October 1 on Fox.
- 9JKL , premieres October 2 on CBS.
- The Gifted , premieres October 2 on Fox.
- Total Request Live, premieres October 2 on MTV, tbd
- black-ish, premieres October 3 on ABC.
- Fresh Off the Boat, premieres October 3 on ABC.
- Kevin (Probably) Saves the World , premieres October 3 on ABC.
- The Mayor , premieres October 3 on ABC.
- Scandal premieres October 5 on ABC.
- Spielberg , premieres October 7 on HBO. tbd
- Supergirl, premieres October 9 on CW.
- Dynasty , premieres October 11 on CW.
- Mr. Robot, premieres October 11 on USA.
- Riverdale, premieres October 11 on CW.
- I Love You, America, premieres October 12 on Hulu.
- Jane the Virgin, premieres October 12 on CW.
- Mindhunter , premieres October 13 on Netflix.
- White Famous , premieres October 13 on Showtime.
- Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, premieres October 16 on VH1.
- Loudermilk , premieres October 17 on DirecTV/AT&T.
- Freakish, premieres October 18 on Hulu
- Too Funny to Fail , premieres October 21 on Hulu.
- The Walking Dead , premieres October 21 on AMC.
- At Home With Amy Sedaris, premieres October 24 on truTV.
- The Last O.G., premieres October 24 on TBS.
- Drop the Mic, premieres October 26 on TBS.
- Stranger Things premieres October 27 on Netflix.
- Superior Donuts, premieres October 30 on CBS.
BOOKS TO READ
- Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan, out on October 3.
- I’m Fine…And Other Lies by Whitney Cummings, out on October 3.
- Fresh Complaint by Jeffrey Eugenides, out on October 3.
- We Were Eight Years in Power by Ta-Nehisi Coates, out on October 3.
- Here in Berlin by Cristina García, out on October 10.
- Turtles All the Way Down by John Green, out on October 10.
- Uncommon Type by Tom Hanks, out on October 17.
- Vacationland by John Hodgman, out on October 24.
- Unqualified by Anna Faris, out on October 24.
[Photo Mash Up: Maja Saphir for Fast Company; Chavela: Maj Lindström, courtesy of Aubin Pictures; Blade Runner 2049: Stephen Vaughan, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; Happy Death Day: Patti Perret, courtesy of Universal Pictures; The Foreginer: Christopher Raphael, courtesy of STX Productions, LLC; Jigsaw: Brooke Palmer, courtesy of Lionsgate Films]