Your Creative Calendar: 92 Things To See, Hear, And Read This October

It’s October and we all know what that means. If you haven’t said the word “spooktacular” yet, it’s almost a matter of time. Horror movies are riding high since the It remake slaughtered all box office competition last month, and more are on the way. (Hell-o, Happy Death Day.) However, for anyone not seeking out scares during this candy-clotted swath of Autumn, there are plenty of other entertainment emotions to embrace. In order to help you separate the worthwhile from the time-wasters, Fast Company has prepared a ghoulish guide to the most promising movies, shows, albums, and books coming your way this Shocktober. (Actual ghoulishness may vary.) All treats, no tricks, and far fewer Halloween-related puns than this intro would suggest.