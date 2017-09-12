People are tired of paying for sports they don’t watch, and TV companies have finally noticed

AMC, A&E, Discovery, and Viacom are almost ready to launch a streaming bundle without sports channels such as ESPN, according to the Wall Street Journal . Reportedly dubbed “Philo,” the service will cost less than $20 per month, and will soft-launch in the coming weeks.

As Variety notes, the name Philo is based on the company providing the technology. The company got started at a Harvard incubator four years ago, and has provided streaming TV channels to students on college campuses. While Philo’s website still contains links to the education component, the main page now touts “the future of TV” and asks people to sign up for more details.

It’s still unclear exactly what the new bundle will cost, what channels it’ll include, or how it’ll work in general. But it’s likely to be just the start of new streaming bundles that drop sports programming in pursuit of lower prices. With Discovery acquiring Scripps, for instance, the network is reportedly considering its own bundle for around $4 per month.JN