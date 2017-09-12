Amazon reviews of Hillary Clinton’s book show American polarization in one handy chart

Hillary Clinton’s new book What Happened looks back at the 2016 presidential election and tries to answer, er, what happened. In the book–which is already selling like crazy on Amazon–Clinton talks about the impact of Bernie Sanders’s grassroots campaign, Donald Trump’s creepy debate behavior, and what she considers to be her biggest mistake during the election.

The TL;DR of all that, though, can be found in the book’s reviews on Amazon. The distribution of reviews offers a perfect snapshot of American political opinions in 2017. Five-star and one-star reviews make up the bulk of the entries so far, and virtually no one is giving it two stars, three stars, or four stars. Who needs infographics to explain American polarization when you have Amazon screenshots? Too bad there’s no electoral college to make the final decision about the book.