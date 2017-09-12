Hillary Clinton’s book is already No. 1 on Amazon

As you probably heard, Hillary Clinton dusted herself off from the rubble of the 2016 presidential election, emerged from a long walk in the woods, and has written a sure-to-be best-seller. Yes, Clinton chronicled her version of her historic presidential run and published it, and not on a blog on her personal server, either, but in an actual book, even though, as Wonkette noted, “at least ten men told her she shouldn’t.” Now, that succinctly titled book, What Happened, has already reached the top of Amazon. The book was released today and, at last check, it was the No. 1 best-selling title on the U.S. version of the site. Apparently, it’s the perfect thing to read while sipping on a mug of male tears.