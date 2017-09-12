Apple event live-stream: How to watch the keynote and iPhone 8 reveal

Apple is holding its annual fall product-launch event at the newly minted Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, today. The tech giant is expected to announce a glut of new gadgets and products, including three new iPhones and updates to the Apple Watch and Apple TV . The event starts today at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (1 p.m. ET) and will begin with a keynote from CEO Tim Cook.

As usual, if you want to watch live, you need to do so on Apple’s Safari browser. More specifically, you’ll need to be using a device that runs iOS 9 or later or a Mac computer that runs macOS 10.11 or later. You can access the live-stream link here.

Our Mark Sullivan and Harry McCracken will be on hand in Cupertino with all the latest announcements, which you can view in real time on Fast Company‘s live blog.

Of course, a number of details have already leaked, including news last week that Apple is expected to release a phone called the iPhone X. Mark has more on that here. He also wrote about how today’s event could mark a turning point for the Apple Watch. The company is rumored to be readying its Apple Watch Series 3, one of which will have an LTE chip inside for cellular connectivity–no iPhone required. For more on that, check out Mark’s preview here.

Happy Apple Day.