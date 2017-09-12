Judge rules monkeys don’t own the copyright for the selfies they take

The news is sure to devastate selfie-taking monkeys all over the world. A judge has dismissed the case PETA brought against photographer David Slater claiming a macaque named Naruto was the copyright owner of the photograph when she picked up Slater’s camera in 2011 and took a selfie, reports the BBC. This case was an appeal to a previous case that ruled copyright protection could not be applied to monkeys, which caused PETA to appeal on the “monkey’s behalf.” After the ruling, PETA and Slater issued a joint statement saying the case “raises important, cutting-edge issues about expanding legal rights for nonhuman animals.” Slater also announced that 25% of future revenue from the photo will go to charities “dedicated to protecting the welfare or habitat of Naruto.”