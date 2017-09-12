You don’t need a lawyer to sue Equifax–use this chatbot instead

The DoNotPay chatbot has been helping people settle their parking tickets for a while now, but now it’s moved on to bigger things: helping people sue Equifax for its epic security breach, reports the Verge. The bot will take you through a series of questions you’ll need to answer and then help you fill in a small claims court application to sue Equifax for negligence. Maximum damages depend on the state you live in, but they can be for up to $25,000. Keep in mind, however, the bot can’t show up to court for you, so there are still things you’ll need to do on your own if you actually want to win in small claims court.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens