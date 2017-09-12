You don’t need a lawyer to sue Equifax–use this chatbot instead

The DoNotPay chatbot has been helping people settle their parking tickets for a while now, but now it’s moved on to bigger things: helping people sue Equifax for its epic security breach, reports the Verge. The bot will take you through a series of questions you’ll need to answer and then help you fill in a small claims court application to sue Equifax for negligence. Maximum damages depend on the state you live in, but they can be for up to $25,000. Keep in mind, however, the bot can’t show up to court for you, so there are still things you’ll need to do on your own if you actually want to win in small claims court.