Apple Announces Apple Watch Series 3, Its First Internet-connected Wearable

The Apple Watch took a big evolutionary step forward today with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 3, the first Apple wearable to pack the direct internet connection needed to declare independence from a paired iPhone.

Apple also announced a version of the Series 3 Watch with no LTE connection on board.

The internet-connected version of the Watch connects to the internet using the on-board LTE radio. With that connection, Watch apps should become more informed and useful when the paired iPhone isn’t nearby, constrained only by the small size of the display.

The new Watch follows the same general design scheme as its predecessors, but is marked off by a bold red top to its digital crown.

The design challenge Apple faced with the Series 3 was putting a power-hungry LTE radio and antenna inside the device, with a large enough battery to power them, while still keeping the Watch’s slim figure.

Apple pulled this off in part by building cellular antennas into the display, and using an electronic SIM instead of a physical card. The LTE Watch is only 0.25 mm thicker than previous watches, and is the same width. Like other Apple Watches the Series 3 comes in 42mm and 38mm sizes.

Beyond LTE, the new Watches have a new dual-core CPU that’s 70% faster than the previous model, a more energy-efficient Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip, and a barometric altimeter to determine elevation. As with before, the new Watches also contain a GPS radio for mapping and fitness functions, and are water resistant for swimming workouts.