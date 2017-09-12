Apple iPhone X Has A Huge Screen, Facial Recognition, And AR Powers

Apple today unveiled the tenth-anniversary iPhone X, in possibly the most anticipated product announcement since Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in 2007. The new phone–pronounced “iPhone 10”–is meant to be a departure from previous iPhones and an evolution in the way we use smartphones.

The “X” contains a number of features that are completely new to iPhones, including 3D facial recognition technology and an OLED display.

It’s a departure visually, too, forgoing the rounded metal edges and back for an all-glass front and back with a stainless steel frame around the edges.

OLED Display

It’s the first iPhone with a super-bright 5.8-inch “Super Retina” OLED display with 2436 x 1125 resolution (supplied by Samsung). The front of the phone is almost completely taken up by it. The edges of the display curve downward into the design of the sides of the phone. There’s a small rectangular inlet at the top of the phone for the front-facing cameras and facial recognition sensor. The display is brighter, more colorful, and more power-efficient than the LED displays of past iPhones. It also uses Apple’s TrueTone, which adjusts white levels and brightness based on the ambient light around the device, and it supports HDR video.

Under the hood, the iPhone X is powered by a new 6-core A11 Bionic processor, which also appears in the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 7 line was somewhat waterproof, but was not guaranteed as such by Apple. The company now says the iPhone X is water and dust resistant, but at the moment it’s unclear whether it has an IP68 rating as previously rumored.

Facial Recognition

In the absence of the home button and TouchID, the new iPhone X uses new 3D facial recognition technology–branded as “Face ID”–as the main authentication method for unlocking the phone and doing Apple Pay transactions. Apple says the method has a 1 in a million chance of being unlocked by someone else’s face.