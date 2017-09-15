Nine Black-Owned Beauty Startups To Watch

More beauty startups are getting funded than ever before (the industry is on track to hit a record-high of more than 145 deals by year-end). But more brands doesn’t necessarily guarantee diversity in the leadership, as we know all too well from venture capital’s paltry support of underrepresented founders.

Cry Baby Bath Bomb in its new size/shape ????Which new Bomb do you want a demo video on next? A post shared by Foxie Bombs Cosmetics LLC (@foxiecosmetics) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:18am PDT Foxie Cosmetics As the owner of Foxie Cosmetics, Kayla Phillips is responsible for running her business—including the aesthetically pleasing packaging and photography on the Foxie site—and making each and every one of the natural, vegan products that she sells. Phillips first started out in 2015 by selling three handmade bath bombs; she now claims to have created more than 600 products. In the Foxie shop, you’ll find a cornucopia of bath bombs and soaps, but also face masks, cleansers, body butters, shampoos, and conditioners.