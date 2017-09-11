Equifax’s app has disappeared from Apple’s App Store and Google Play

Equifax’s mobile app has been removed from both the iOS and Google Play app stores. According to data from AppAnnie, the app was taken down the same day Equifax announced its massive security breach (September 7). Now customers no longer have access to Equifax Mobile.

The company has been in the throes of a crisis after it revealed late last week that, for months, it had been subject to a security breach, which potentially gave nefarious third parties access to hundreds of millions of Americans’ personal data–including social security numbers, addresses, and credit card numbers.

Equifax’s response has been haphazard at best, if not wholly negligent. Customer service reps were not informed of the breach after the company had announced it to the public. To help the public find out if they were impacted by the hack, Equifax launched a standalone website–but it required users to enter in six digits of their social security numbers if they wanted to know their status. This didn’t go down particularly well in security circles.

What’s more, it’s unclear if this site even gives users accurate information. Multiple people have reported entering their information into the site multiple times and receiving different answers regarding whether or not they were impacted by the breach. Others have even entered in fake social security numbers like “123456” to be told that their data was likely impacted.

Now Equifax’s app is off the App Store. For example, when iOs users attempt to access the app, they receive a pop-up requiring them to update the program. The pop-up directs users to the App Store–where they are informed the Equifax app is no longer available. We don’t know why the app came down, though Fast Company has confirmed Apple was not involved with the decision to remove Equifax from the App Store.

Meanwhile, government authorities are already looking into this summer’s security breach. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman last Friday announced an investigation into this mess.