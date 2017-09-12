Slack’s New “Shared Channels” Put Inter-Company Email In Their Crosshairs

Since its earliest days, workgroup collaboration phenom Slack has had a big, audacious goal: It’s wanted to kill email . And though the dream isn’t yet reality, the company has made major progress. Slack now has 6 million daily active users; 2 million of its users are part of 50,000 organizations that pay for the service. (That 6-million-user total is up from 500,000 in early 2015, a figure that seemed dazzling at the time .)

In my own purely anecdotal experience as a Slack user here at Fast Company, the service is an extraordinarily potent slayer of internal email: My inbox is nearly 100% free of messages from my colleagues. But it’s still full of missives from people outside of our company who I work with for one reason or another.

Today, at its first-ever conference, Slack is announcing a major effort to accomplish for inter-company communications what it’s already done for intra-company ones. A new feature, launching as a beta for paid customers, called Shared Channels lets two Slack-using organizations interact in spaces available to users from both sides. They can be public or private (the latter feature isn’t yet available in the initial version, but will be coming along) and include interface refinements such as corporate logos that appear as part of everybody’s avatars so that it’s clear who works for which outfit.

April Underwood, Slack’s VP of product, told me that Shared Channels are part of the company’s “march to make Slack more useful for more types of customers and more types of work,” particularly as larger organizations sign on to use the service. Along with Slack users benefiting from Shared Channels, Underwood expects the new feature to help boost the company’s growth as people from multiple companies in a channel learn from each other about the most effective ways to use the service and get more out of it. “This is the first time we’ll have inter-company network effects for Slack,” she says.

For now, Shared Channels don’t permit more than two organizations to interact; Underwood says that opening the feature up further is an intriguing idea, but Slack wanted to take things one step at a time.