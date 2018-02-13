These 11 Smart Podcasts Are Perfect For Your Commute

Sometimes you want to listen to an informative podcast but don’t have an hour-and-a-half to spend in Chapo Trap House or getting lost in Pod Save America . Sometimes you have exactly 19 minutes to make it from your front door to your office, and you need a podcast that will help you sound smart and in-the-know before you hit the coffee line at the office kitchen. Okay, perhaps you just need a podcast to help you wake up.

We’re here to help. These are 11 of our favorite podcasts that are the perfect size for any commute, or any duration of time, really. (And, according to Podtrac’s numbers, some of these are among America’s favorite podcasts, too.)

Up First: This 10-minute daily news podcast by NPR is hosted by Morning Edition anchors David Greene, Rachel Martin, and Steve Inskeep. Like the radio show it came from, each episode covers news, politics, and the economy, as well as pop culture and the arts, all within a bite-sized, easy-to-digest format.

60-Second Science: While it sounds like a weird informercial pitch, you really can get smarter in just 60 seconds a day, thanks to Scientific American‘s podcast. The minute-long show (okay, sometimes it’s two minutes long) answers science questions, like what we can learn from killer whale culture, why is there an uptick in ticks, and how can working at home save on energy bills.

The Gist: If you listen to Mike Pesca’s wide-ranging daily Slate podcast on your commute home, you’ll be ready to discuss almost any subject that comes up over the lunch or dinner table, from the rise of MTV to MSG, to punching Nazis, to doping in the world of cycling.

Planet Money: Each episode of NPR’s podcast tends to clock in under 25 minutes, which (hopefully) is just about the same length as your commute. Stories run the gamut from automation to real estate bubbles to advertising to finance and pretty much everything else having to do with money. (Is that, um, everything?) If you’re looking for a place to start, check out “The Giant Pool of Money,” their Peabody award-winning examination of the sub-prime lending crisis, or the pithily named look at the booming art market, “Planet Monet.”