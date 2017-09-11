New NBA 2K18 Ad Strolls Through The Most NBA Star-Studded Neighborhood Ever

Who: 2K Sports, Crispin Porter+Bogusky LA

Why we care: It’s getting tougher and tougher to make a good sports ad. Whether you’re Nike, Under Armour, the NFL, or even video games like NBA2K. Here we forego the typical gameplay demo for a fun, chill stroll through your everyday superstar-filled neighborhood.

As ridiculous as it seems, it’s almost a metaphor for how fans can directly interact with their hoops heroes, thanks to the wonders (and occasional horrors) of social media. No longer are they confined to getting snippets of personality here and there in newspapers and TV, or even through brand ads. While stratospheric salaries have taken pro athletes far beyond most of our own everyday realities, sharing social platforms do at least offer the appearance of equality, of being on the same level. Kind of like the people in your neighborhood.JB