Apple just made the iPhone even more impervious to cops

In several cases around the country, the police have compelled people to use their fingerprint to unlock their iPhone, since they’re not allowed to ask you for your passcode. So to further protect the privacy of its customers, Apple just added some new security features in the latest version of the iPhone’s operating system, iOS 11.

First, the company added a feature that lets you turn off TouchID, so the passcode becomes the only way to get in to the phone. Secondly, iOS 11 requires you to enter your passcode before it will connect with a computer to back up your data. You can no longer back up your phone data to a laptop or PC using TouchID. And accessing the backup is law enforcement’s favorite way of getting to the data stored on a phone.

The first change was known, but the second one was discovered by the security firm ElcomSoft. After Apple’s very public standoff with the FBI over its refusal to help provide access to the iPhone of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook, it was expected that Apple would build new security protections into future devices. Now they have.