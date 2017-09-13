How Ride-Sharing Can Close One Gap In Our Broken Health Care System

In the conversation around America’s disorganized health care system , high costs come up as the most obvious barrier to treatment and services. But for many people, even if they can arrange affordable care , actually making it to an appointment poses yet another difficulty. They may not own a car or another mode of transit; public transportation in their area may be unreliable or nonexistent. Each year, around 3.6 million people miss an appointment because they simply can’t make it to the doctor’s office .

As in many situations where transportation is an issue, on-demand services like Uber have a way of edging in as the obvious solution. Robin Heffernan, a former venture capitalist and entrepreneur in the health care space, saw an opportunity to link ride-share services with health care providers, and founded Circulation in 2016 as a partnership between Uber and a handful of Boston-based medical practices to provide free rides to non-emergency medical appointments. After a successful pilot launch in Boston late last year, the company has since raised nearly $10 million and expanded to around 1,000 health care facilities around the country. Compared to the industry-wide no-show rate of around 25%, those facilities that use Circulation have brought that number down to 8%.

Prior to launching Circulation, Heffernan spent some time as a consultant for the Commonwealth Care Alliance of Massachusetts, a health care plan whose approximately 20,000 members all qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, meaning, as Heffernan tells Fast Company, they were very sick; many were nursing-home certifiable. CCA’s focuses on keeping patients out of facilities and in their homes, “but the only way for them to do that is to facilitate a ton of logistics–to ensure patients make it to and from appointments, to deliver their prescriptions, you name it,” Heffernan says. To do so, CCA contracted with car service brokers, who did not operate on demand, so deliveries and pickups had to be scheduled several days in advance, and last-minute changes were impossible.

As Uber and other ride-share services became more ubiquitous, Heffernan began to eye the on-demand model as an alternative to the brokers utilized by CCA. “We built Circulation on the premise that we can build an exchange platform that will handle all transportation needs across health care,” Heffernan says. While Circulation will eventually expand into prescription delivery and provider home visits, for the time being, it’s focusing on bringing patients to their appointments.

Circulation is launching a consumer-facing app later this year, in which patients will be able to coordinate their own transit to health facilities. Now, it’s focused on the provider side; health care facilities that use Circulation book patient pick-ups on a dashboard integrated with Uber and other ride options, like hospital-operated vans, at the same time a patient calls to make an appointment and indicates that they need help with transportation.

Because plans like Medicaid cover transportation to an appointment, patients can avail themselves of Circulation at no additional cost. The Circulation dashboard, Heffernan says, is able to aggregate information about patients’ insurance coverage to determine if their health care will cover the rides, and if that’s not the case, the facilities themselves will pay for the transportation. “So far, we’ve not had one patient who has had to pay for a ride using Circulation,” Heffernan says.

Circulation initially partnered with Uber “to gain access to a nationwide fleet,” Heffernan says, and Uber remains Circulation’s sole ride-share partner, though it’s now also integrated with local non-emergency ambulance providers and medical facility vehicles. While the Uber partnership is undeniably beneficial from the hospital and patient perspective for the ease of booking transport, it does also shine a light on the extent to which private companies are becoming entangled with public services. Uber has taken control of the ride-sharing market by capitalizing off gaps in public transit infrastructure; it now seems to be doing the same with health care. Of course, the ideal solution to increase funding for public health facilities so that they could provide adequate transit independent of private companies, but with the federal government incapable of cobbling together anything that resembles a comprehensive national health care system, adding on transportation resources within that system feels unlikely.